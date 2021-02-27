Rick Mullin Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Longtime Sioux City businessman, and former Democratic legislative candidate, Rick Mullin has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 26. 2021

Longtime Sioux City businessman, and former Democratic legislative candidate, Rick Mullin has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 26. 2021.

Longtime Sioux City businessman, and former Democratic legislative candidate, Rick Mullin has passed away. https://t.co/e26MMva1wT — KTIV News Four (@ktivnews) February 27, 2021

KTIV News Four @ktivnews Longtime Sioux City businessman, and former Democratic legislative candidate, Rick Mullin has passed away.

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –

Rich Thuma

In professional politics, you meet a lot of wonderful people, but

@Rick_Mullin was one of the absolute best. Everybody who knew him loved him, and Iowa will forever be a little less fun as a result of his passing. Rest in peace, Rick.

Iowa Starting Line

New: Longtime Democratic activist and community leader Rick Mullin has passed away, unexpectedly at his home yesterday morning. He a loving father of two, a grandfather, and was a local party leader for decades (and a good friend of Starting Line)

Alpha Armor Apparel

Bro, this business is now for you, your family and Shanna. I hope your okay up there, I promise I will hold it down, down here. You will forever be my brother. I promise to have your mom, your family and Shanna. RIP to my bestfriend .

Today couldn’t have been any worse! Antony Sanders you have been my bestfriend since 8th grade… from cosmic skate, to orioles games, to moving back from Georgia in 2016 when I got out of the military. Our memories go on and on. I love ya bro fly high. RIP Miss you man.

This one is for you!

