Rick Mullin Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Rick Mullin has Died .

DEATHS – OBITUARIES NOTICES.

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

New: Longtime Democratic activist and community leader Rick Mullin has passed away, unexpectedly at his home yesterday morning. He a loving father of two, a grandfather, and was a local party leader for decades (and a good friend of Starting Line)

https://iowastartingline.com/2021/02/26/longtime-sioux-city-democratic-activist-rick-mullin-passes-away/

Read More —————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.