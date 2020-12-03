Rick Rowsell Death –Dead-Obituaries : Rick Rowsell has Died .
Randy Turpin wrote
I moved home from the Northwest Territories in the late 2000’s and in 2009 Alex Smith, Rick Rowsell, Craig Dowden and myself came together for Five wonderful years of curling (Substitute Alex for Shawn Adams after year 2).We formed a great team on the ice (losing to Gushue in the final the first 3 out of 4 years) and a friendship off the ice that I have always cherished. Rick was funny, intelligent, sincere and just an all around good guy.After 2013 I took a few years away from curling. However Rick came back into my life. Rick ended up dating and then later marrying my ex-wife and became a step Dad to my kids. He was such a positive influence in their lives and for that I will always be grateful.
It was such a great loss today with his passing. Rick I just want to say thanks for being you, all that you did for me, and what you did for my kids. Deepest condolences to Kelli and the Rowsell family. My heart hurts for you guys and you are in my prayers during this difficult time.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Our deepest condolences go out to the Rowsell family today. Rick passed away this morning at the young age of 50. Rick…
Posted by Team Gushue on Wednesday, December 2, 2020
Marsha Coady wrote
So sorry for your loss!! Condolences to family and friends God bless!
Lynn Healey wrote
I’m so so sorry Randy – my deepest condolences
Krysta Au wrote
I’m so sorry. I saw them at the Cancer Center from time to time. Please tell Kelli that I’m sending her strength, prayers and love.
Emily McGrath wrote
This just broke my heart Randy. I’m so so sorry to hear. That’s devastating. Much love to all of you. And prayers.
Blair Aylward wrote
Sounds like a fantastic human being.
Sorry for the loss of your friend and Deepest condolences to Kelli Anne and the Rowsell family
Renee Barry Edwards wrote
It is very very sad news :((Our sincere condolences to you, his friends and especially his Family
We are so sorry for your loss.
Darrin Martin wrote
Praying for you all my friend during this very difficult time! It so heartbreaking to think what you all are going through.
Wanda Drake Edwards wrote
Oh my , Luke and I are so sad to hear this, may he RIP! Condolences to Kelli, the kids and the Roswell family at this very sad time.
Gord Dunphy wrote
So sorry to hear this Randy. My sincerest sympathy and condolences are with you all.
James Walsh wrote
Dude; I don’t know what to say. Sending nothing but best wishes and thoughts your way
