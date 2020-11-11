Rick Schwartz Death -Dead-Obituaries : Hockey Legend Rick Schwartz has Died From Heart Attack.

By | November 11, 2020
0 Comment

The hockey community is mourning the loss and celebrating the life of Rick Schwartz, who died of a heart attack Monday at his home in Regina. He was 59.

“Ricky was an amazing man,” said Ramona Vigneron, a close friend of the Schwartz family. “His family was first. He loved watching his kids play hockey through the years, according to a statement posted online on November 10.  2020 by leaderpost.com

We lost one of the truest hockey dads of all time. He and I were part of a club no one wants to be in. He would answer…

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

Athol Murray College of Notre Dame wrote
The Notre Dame family is heartbroken over the sudden passing of our friend and Hound parent, Rick Schwartz.
Our sincere condolences to Carol, Rylan and Jaden and the entire family during this difficult time.
Statement from President Rob Palmarin – http://ow.ly/ogNA50CgX1W
Yesterday, with the sudden passing of Rick Schwartz, a long-time team member of the Council, many hearts have been broken. We mourn deeply alongside Carol, Jaden, Rylan, and the rest of the Schwartz family. Our most sincere and heartfelt condolences. Our office will be closed until Monday, November 16.

Kevin Mooney wrote 
Sorry to hear the news. Rick was a valued member of the Council. Please accept my condolences and hold onto the great memories.

Tim Harper wrote 
I am sorry for your loss..Rick was an outstanding man and it was a pleasure working with him over the years.

Craig Bates wrote 
My Deepest condolences to the Schwatz Family and all of Rick’s friend. Rick was one of those people that you meet in your life that just went out of his way to make things better for everyone. Whether it was professionally in sharing his knowledge in how to be safe or whether it was just asking how you were doing. You will be greatly missed.

Anup Ghiraiya wrote 
RIP Rick. It was great to have had the opportunity to work with you ….my condolences with the whole family …

Diane Campbell wrote 
My deepest condolences to the families and colleagues. I had the pleasure to have known him on a professional level and was a wonderful man.

Mike Myers wrote 
Such sad news. My condolences to Rick’s family and friends as well as the Sask Safety Council. He was a familiar face at all of the Industrial Safety Seminars I attended. I also had the pleasure of attending a forklift train the trainer course that Rick instructed at. Knowledge that I have retained over the years and have passed forward.

