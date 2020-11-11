Rick Schwartz Death –Dead-Obituaries : Hockey Legend Rick Schwartz has Died From Heart Attack.
The hockey community is mourning the loss and celebrating the life of Rick Schwartz, who died of a heart attack Monday at his home in Regina. He was 59.
“Ricky was an amazing man,” said Ramona Vigneron, a close friend of the Schwartz family. “His family was first. He loved watching his kids play hockey through the years, according to a statement posted online on November 10. 2020 by leaderpost.com
We lost one of the truest hockey dads of all time. He and I were part of a club no one wants to be in. He would answer…
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Kevin Mooney wrote
Sorry to hear the news. Rick was a valued member of the Council. Please accept my condolences and hold onto the great memories.
Tim Harper wrote
I am sorry for your loss..Rick was an outstanding man and it was a pleasure working with him over the years.
Craig Bates wrote
My Deepest condolences to the Schwatz Family and all of Rick’s friend. Rick was one of those people that you meet in your life that just went out of his way to make things better for everyone. Whether it was professionally in sharing his knowledge in how to be safe or whether it was just asking how you were doing. You will be greatly missed.
Anup Ghiraiya wrote
RIP Rick. It was great to have had the opportunity to work with you ….my condolences with the whole family …
Diane Campbell wrote
My deepest condolences to the families and colleagues. I had the pleasure to have known him on a professional level and was a wonderful man.
Mike Myers wrote
Such sad news. My condolences to Rick’s family and friends as well as the Sask Safety Council. He was a familiar face at all of the Industrial Safety Seminars I attended. I also had the pleasure of attending a forklift train the trainer course that Rick instructed at. Knowledge that I have retained over the years and have passed forward.
