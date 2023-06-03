“Rick Stein fish pie recipe”: “Enhance the Flavor of Your Fish Pie with Rick Stein’s 2 Key Ingredients”

Fish Pie: A Classic British Dish Perfect for Any Occasion

Fish pie is a classic British dish that is loved by many. It is a creamy seafood filling topped with a crispy potato crust that is incredibly easy to make with just a few simple ingredients. The dish is perfect for any occasion, from a family dinner to a fancy dinner party.

The key to making a delicious fish pie is to use fresh or frozen fish and cream. Chef Rick Stein recommends taking a “less is more” approach when it comes to the ingredients. According to him, the fish must be of the best quality, including the smoked fish. He believes that there is no better fish dish in the world than British fish pie with boiled eggs and parsley.

To make the classic fish pie, start by putting onion slices and cloves in a large pan with a bay leaf, 900ml of milk, cream, pollock, and smoked haddock. Bring the mixture to a boil, then simmer for six minutes. Lift the fish out onto a plate and strain the cooking liquor into a jug. When the fish is cool enough to handle, break it into large flakes, discarding the skin and bones. Sprinkle it over the base of a shallow ovenproof dish.

Next, hard-boil the eggs for eight minutes, then drain and leave to cool. Peel and cut them into chunky slices and arrange them on top of the fish.

Melt butter in a pan, add flour and cook for one minute, then take the pan off the heat and gradually stir in the reserved cooking liquor. Return it to the heat and bring it to a boil, stirring constantly. Leave it to simmer gently for 10 minutes to cook out the flour. Remove from the heat once more, stir in the parsley and prawns, and season with nutmeg, salt, and white pepper. Pour the sauce over the fish and leave to cool, then chill in the fridge for one hour.

Boil the potatoes raw for 15-20 minutes, drain them, and purée using a hand whisk until the potatoes are lump-free and fluffy. Add the remaining butter and egg yolks, and season with salt and freshly ground white pepper. Beat in enough of the remaining milk to form a soft, spreadable mash.

Preheat the oven to 200C/180C fan. Spoon the potato over the filling and mark the surface with a fork. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, until piping hot and golden brown.

Adding prawns alongside the poached fish provides a sweet, seafood surprise, and a good grating of nutmeg in the sauce punches extra flavor. Enriching the mashed potato with egg yolk is a great tip for both taste and finish.

In conclusion, fish pie is a classic British dish that is loved by many. It is a delicious and easy-to-make dish that is perfect for any occasion. The key to making a delicious fish pie is to use fresh or frozen fish and cream, and to take a “less is more” approach when it comes to the ingredients. With this recipe, you can create a mouthwatering fish pie that will be enjoyed by all.

