Rick Tronerud Death -Dead : Pitching coach Rick Tronerud has Died –
Rick Tronerud has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 21, 2020.
"Chicago Cubs on Twitter: "The Chicago Cubs join the baseball community in mourning the passing of Rick Tronerud. Rick was a pitching coach and coordinator in the Cubs' system from 1996-2015. We are grateful for his dedication to the game he so loved and offer our sincere condolences to his loved ones. "
The Chicago Cubs join the baseball community in mourning the passing of Rick Tronerud.
Rick was a pitching coach and coordinator in the Cubs’ system from 1996-2015. We are grateful for his dedication to the game he so loved and offer our sincere condolences to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/tnhoANe1dC
— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) November 21, 2020
Tributes
