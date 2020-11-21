Rick Tronerud Death -Dead : Pitching coach Rick Tronerud has Died –

By | November 21, 2020
0 Comment

Rick Tronerud Death -Dead : Pitching coach Rick Tronerud has Died –

Rick Tronerud has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 21, 2020.

“Chicago Cubs on Twitter: “The Chicago Cubs join the baseball community in mourning the passing of Rick Tronerud. Rick was a pitching coach and coordinator in the Cubs’ system from 1996-2015. We are grateful for his dedication to the game he so loved and offer our sincere condolences to his loved ones. ”

Tributes 

———————— –

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.