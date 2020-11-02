Rick Villani Death -Dead-Obituaries : Rick Villani of Pittsburgh has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | November 2, 2020
Rick Villani has died, according to a statement posted online on November 2.  2020.
We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.

Listen up guys (an girls) we lost a good soul and member of this group late Halloween night from a car accident.

Rick Villani

was truly a good dude and loved everything about the bike life both dirt and street. I really regret missing the Halloween ride out with him because of something as stupid as work. Was wondering if any of you guys would be interested in a simple last ride for our boy sometime this week

Cause of Death.

We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

Jason Culgan wrote 

Damn sorry for ur loss bro! I’m down to ride this weekend

Cody Matthews wrote 
Let’s give him the ride he deserves. Wyatt Webb. This is my buddy I just grabbed my ktm off of great dude all around.

Kisha’s SoBlessed wrote 
Rwg and prayers to his family! I dont know him but ill ride for him! Keep us posted

A.J. Cregan wrote 
We will figure out the day and time an ill keep all yinz posted

Josh Hilberry wrote 
Sorry for your loss just let us know a day and time and location I’m in brotha!!

Deandre Timbers wrote 
I gotta ride for bro, he just messaged me cause he seen us come threw town devils night.
Image may contain: 2 people, text that says ’11:54 12 Rick Villani Rick Villani Facebook That was you on grant earlier fuck with that pack was replacing window above you at the light by frick Yeah was good looks Your boys too short for those bikes Oh dar where at’s crazy small city tly were you Aa’

