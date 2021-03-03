Rick Whitlow Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :sports director Rick Whitlow has Died.

Death Notice for Today March 3. 2021

sports director Rick Whitlow has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 3. 2021.

16 WAPT News 23h · Sad news to report about the passing of former 16 WAPT anchor and sports director Rick Whitlow. Our prayers are with his family.

Sarah Starks

I’m so sorry to hear about the passing of Rick Whitlow, My Heartfelt Sympathy goes out to His Family,all His love Ones & Friends.

T Allred Harrington

Deepest sympathies to the Whitlow family. I so enjoyed watching Rick in all of his roles with the news and sports. He did a wonderful job in all and was such a professional. Prayers

Shronda Myers

My deepest condolences to the family…may God grant them ALL with comfort and strength thru this very difficult time…RIP Mr. Whitlow .

Otha Williams Jr.

For the Family that GOD give STRENGTH & COMFORT during their season of lost.

Mary Ann Linson-hall

Our Thoughts And Prayers Are With The Family And Friends And Colleagues!

Sharissa Sakcriska

Ohno! Prayers and condolences to his family and friends.

Yolanda Smith

My condolences to the family and all who knew this great anchorman.

Terri Dunlap Pietrzak

So sorry to hear this. Rick was such a nice man and loved his family. Prayers for them

