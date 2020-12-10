Ricky Eade Death -Dead – Obituary : TTPD Sergeant Ricky Eade has Died .

By | December 10, 2020
Ricky Eade Death -Dead – Obituary : TTPD Sergeant Ricky Eade has Died .

TTPD Sergeant Ricky Eade has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.

Texas Tech University @TexasTech The entire Texas Tech community grieves the loss of TTPD Sergeant Ricky Eade. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.

