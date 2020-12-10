Ricky Eade Death -Dead – Obituary : TTPD Sergeant Ricky Eade has Died .
TTPD Sergeant Ricky Eade has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
The entire Texas Tech community grieves the loss of TTPD Sergeant Ricky Eade. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/a9wWrpczyd
— Texas Tech University 😷 (@TexasTech) December 9, 2020
Texas Tech University @TexasTech The entire Texas Tech community grieves the loss of TTPD Sergeant Ricky Eade. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.
