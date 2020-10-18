Ricky Palmer Death – Dead : Ricky Palmer Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Ricky Palmer has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 18, 2020.
” BrotherRiceBaseball on Twitter: “We are saddened to learn of the passing of Ricky Palmer. Ricky was a great leader, player, and special young man. Rest In Peace #10.”
We are saddened to learn of the passing of Ricky Palmer. Ricky was a great leader, player, and special young man. Rest In Peace #10. ❤️⚾️ pic.twitter.com/sUH7zVFbti
— BrotherRiceBaseball (@BR_Baseball) October 18, 2020
The Notre Dame Baseball family mourns the loss of former catcher Ricky Palmer (’13).
Our thoughts and prayers are with Ricky’s family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/QsPRGdTy1j
— Notre Dame Baseball (@NDBaseball) October 18, 2020
Tributes
