Ricky Palmer Death – Dead : Ricky Palmer Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Ricky Palmer has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 18, 2020.

” BrotherRiceBaseball on Twitter: “We are saddened to learn of the passing of Ricky Palmer. Ricky was a great leader, player, and special young man. Rest In Peace #10.”

We are saddened to learn of the passing of Ricky Palmer. Ricky was a great leader, player, and special young man. Rest In Peace #10. ❤️⚾️ pic.twitter.com/sUH7zVFbti — BrotherRiceBaseball (@BR_Baseball) October 18, 2020

The Notre Dame Baseball family mourns the loss of former catcher Ricky Palmer (’13). Our thoughts and prayers are with Ricky’s family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/QsPRGdTy1j — Notre Dame Baseball (@NDBaseball) October 18, 2020

Tributes

