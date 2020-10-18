Ricky Palmer Death – Dead : Ricky Palmer Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

By | October 18, 2020
0 Comment

Ricky Palmer Death – Dead : Ricky Palmer Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Ricky Palmer has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 18, 2020.

” BrotherRiceBaseball on Twitter: “We are saddened to learn of the passing of Ricky Palmer. Ricky was a great leader, player, and special young man. Rest In Peace #10.”

Tributes 

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Ricky Palmer Death – Dead : Ricky Palmer Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Category: Death - Obituary

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.