Ricky Powell Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Trailblazing hip-hop photographer, author, and honorary “fourth Beastie Boy” Ricky Powell has Died .

By | February 2, 2021
Death Notice for Today February 1. 2021

Trailblazing hip-hop photographer, author, and honorary “fourth Beastie Boy” Ricky Powell has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 1. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

uDiscover Music @uDiscoverMusic Trailblazing hip-hop photographer, author, and honorary “fourth Beastie Boy” Ricky Powell has died at the age of 59.

News coming out of NY that legendary photographer Ricky Powell, friend of the Boys from the early days, many of his iconic pics we have featured, has passed away, Condolences to his family and friends .
Tributes 

Alex Corporan
Today has to be one of the most mind boggling days. The passing of these 2 beautiful souls that I’ve spent so much great times with has me backwards right now. R.I.P Alanna Gabin & Ricky Powell .

Clown Soldier

So sad to hear of The Ricky Powell having passed. In Loving Memory I’m going to miss seeing The Legend about town with his Transistor Radio the Man had style oh that Jazz Cigarette Peace on brother.

Danny Cruz Pinto
R.I.P. Ricky Powell aka “The Lazy Hustler” aka “The 4Th Beastie Boy”. A True New York Icon. Last time we talked was October 2021,about the virtual premier of his movie ’ The Individualist’ which he kindly invited me to watch,he was so excited about this project,so sad to hear this.

