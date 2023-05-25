Ricotta Cheese Pasta Recipe: Recipe for Pasta with Ricotta Cheese

Ricotta Cheese Pasta Recipe

If you are looking for a quick and easy pasta recipe that is packed with flavor and nutrition, then look no further than this delicious Ricotta Cheese Pasta Recipe. This dish is perfect for a busy weeknight dinner or for a special occasion when you need to impress your guests with your cooking skills.

Ingredients

1 pound pasta (penne, rigatoni or fusilli)

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 can crushed tomatoes (28 ounces)

1 cup ricotta cheese

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/4 cup chopped fresh basil

Instructions

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook until al dente, according to the package directions. Drain the pasta and set aside. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the onion and sauté until soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic, red pepper flakes, salt, and black pepper. Sauté for another 1-2 minutes, until fragrant. Add the crushed tomatoes and bring the mixture to a simmer. Reduce the heat to low and let the sauce simmer for about 10-15 minutes, until it thickens slightly. Remove the skillet from the heat and stir in the ricotta cheese and Parmesan cheese until well combined. Add the cooked pasta to the skillet and toss to coat the pasta with the sauce. Stir in the chopped basil and serve hot.

Tips

You can use any type of pasta for this recipe, but penne, rigatoni, or fusilli work well.

If you prefer a spicier sauce, you can increase the amount of red pepper flakes or add a pinch of cayenne pepper.

If you want to make this recipe even healthier, you can add some sautéed vegetables, such as bell peppers, mushrooms, or zucchini.

If you have leftovers, you can store them in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Conclusion

This Ricotta Cheese Pasta Recipe is a great way to enjoy a delicious and nutritious meal without spending hours in the kitchen. With just a few simple ingredients, you can create a flavorful and satisfying dish that your whole family will love. So why not give it a try today and see for yourself how easy and delicious this recipe can be!

