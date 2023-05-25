Ricotta Cheese Pasta Recipe: Recipe for Pasta with Ricotta Cheese

Ricotta Cheese Pasta Recipe
If you are looking for a quick and easy pasta recipe that is packed with flavor and nutrition, then look no further than this delicious Ricotta Cheese Pasta Recipe. This dish is perfect for a busy weeknight dinner or for a special occasion when you need to impress your guests with your cooking skills.
Ingredients
- 1 pound pasta (penne, rigatoni or fusilli)
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 onion, chopped
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 can crushed tomatoes (28 ounces)
- 1 cup ricotta cheese
- 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh basil
Instructions
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook until al dente, according to the package directions. Drain the pasta and set aside.
- Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the onion and sauté until soft and translucent, about 5 minutes.
- Add the garlic, red pepper flakes, salt, and black pepper. Sauté for another 1-2 minutes, until fragrant.
- Add the crushed tomatoes and bring the mixture to a simmer. Reduce the heat to low and let the sauce simmer for about 10-15 minutes, until it thickens slightly.
- Remove the skillet from the heat and stir in the ricotta cheese and Parmesan cheese until well combined.
- Add the cooked pasta to the skillet and toss to coat the pasta with the sauce.
- Stir in the chopped basil and serve hot.
Tips
- You can use any type of pasta for this recipe, but penne, rigatoni, or fusilli work well.
- If you prefer a spicier sauce, you can increase the amount of red pepper flakes or add a pinch of cayenne pepper.
- If you want to make this recipe even healthier, you can add some sautéed vegetables, such as bell peppers, mushrooms, or zucchini.
- If you have leftovers, you can store them in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.
Conclusion
This Ricotta Cheese Pasta Recipe is a great way to enjoy a delicious and nutritious meal without spending hours in the kitchen. With just a few simple ingredients, you can create a flavorful and satisfying dish that your whole family will love. So why not give it a try today and see for yourself how easy and delicious this recipe can be!
