“rider fee Dominion power”: Understanding Dominion Power Bill: The Concept of Rider Fee Explained.

Understanding Dominion Energy’s Non-Bypassable Charges

Eagle-eyed Dominion Energy customers might notice something unusual about their power bills – a breakout section on what the company calls “non-bypassable charges.” These charges, called riders or rate adjustment clauses, are approved each year by the Virginia State Corporation Commission, the regulatory body governing utilities, railroads, certain financial institutions, and other industries. While Dominion claims this promotes transparency, consumer advocates argue that the riders make bills more expensive and mislead consumers.

According to Dominion, some of the newest riders for residential power bills include:

Rider CE Clean Energy Projects: This fee helps fund Dominion’s clean energy projects in Virginia, such as solar farms.

Rider RPS Renewable Energy Pgm: The rider supports Dominion’s renewable energy program.

Rider CCR Coal Ash Closure: This rider pays for coal ash cleanup operations at various decommissioned Dominion power plants.

Rider OSW Off-shore Wind: This rider helps pay for the 176-turbine offshore wind farm Dominion plans to operate 27 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach.

Rider PPA Power Purchase Agreement: This rider involves power purchase agreements where Dominion buys power generation from third parties to make sure the electrical grid is stable.

Rider PIPP Universal Service Fee: This Percentage of Income Payment Program rider helps pay for Dominion’s programs that help customers with limited income or monetary emergencies afford their electric bills.

However, critics argue that the way riders are displayed on bills is misleading. In this year’s bills, most of the riders are for renewable energy projects or decarbonization efforts, which could mislead a customer into believing they were only paying for environmentally friendly projects. They also point out that riders can be added yearly while base rates have only been reviewed every three years until 2023, allowing Dominion to earn profits on projects long since paid for by customers.

Over a four-year period, Dominion Energy earned more than $1.1 billion above a fair profit from Virginia customers, according to State Corporation Commission testimony in 2021. While Dominion claims that the commission has the authority to return excess profits to customers, critics argue that the company has taken advantage of the rider system to earn excess profits.

A newly enacted state law gives the State Corporation Commission more regulatory power over Dominion, ultimately leading to lower bills for customers. The law allows the body to review base rates every two years instead of three and rolls $350 million in riders into base rates, lowering monthly bills by an average of $6 to $7. However, consumer advocates note that the law will not take away the excess profits Dominion previously made from past power bills, nor will it prevent Dominion from adding new riders in the future.

Despite these criticisms, Dominion continues to have powerful allies in the Virginia legislature. The power company has donated over $2.5 million to candidates or campaigns on both sides of the aisle in 2023 so far, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. As the push and pull between Dominion and consumer advocates continues, it remains to be seen how the non-bypassable charges on Dominion power bills will evolve in the future.

News Source : Trevor Metcalfe

Source Link :What is a rider fee? Here’s what those extra charges on your Dominion power bill mean./