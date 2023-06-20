Rider University Wrestler Michael Carfagno Passes Away: Obituary

Michael Carfagno, Former Rider University Wrestler, Passes Away

Michael Carfagno, a former wrestler at Rider University, has passed away at the age of 32. He was born on August 17, 1989, in Marlton, New Jersey, and was the son of Joseph and Joanne (nee DeFino) Carfagno.

Carfagno was a standout wrestler at Cherokee High School in Marlton, where he won two state championships and was named New Jersey Wrestler of the Year in 2008. He went on to wrestle at Rider University, where he was a member of the team from 2008 to 2012 and served as team captain during his senior year.

After graduating from Rider, Carfagno pursued a career in fitness and wellness, working as a personal trainer and health coach. He was also a devoted family man, and is survived by his wife, Brittany (nee Storino), and their three children, Joseph, Anthony, and Isabella.

Carfagno will be remembered for his talent, dedication, and passion for wrestling, as well as his kindness and generosity toward others. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and the wrestling community.

A service to celebrate Carfagno’s life will be held at the Bradley Funeral Home in Marlton on Monday, July 26, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at the Locustwood Memorial Park in Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Michael Carfagno Memorial Fund, which will support the wrestling program at Rider University.

