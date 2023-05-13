Ridiculousness Guest Hosts : 10 Hilarious Moments with Ridiculousness Guest Hosts

MTV’s Ridiculousness has been entertaining audiences since its debut in 2011. The show features Rob Dyrdek, Chanel West Coast, and Sterling “Steelo” Brim as hosts who analyze and critique viral videos from the internet with humor and wit. Although the show has a regular cast, it has also had numerous guest hosts who have made their own mark with their unique personalities and hilarious commentary. Here are ten of the most memorable moments with Ridiculousness guest hosts.

Tony Hawk’s Skateboard of Death

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk appeared as a guest host on Ridiculousness and brought his signature sense of humor to the show. He showed a video of a man attempting to jump over a moving car on a skateboard, which ended in a crash. Tony’s reaction was priceless as he humorously remarked, “That’s not an Ollie, that’s a suicide attempt.”

Snoop Dogg’s High Times

In one episode, rapper Snoop Dogg revealed his love for marijuana by showing a video of a man smoking a joint on a rollercoaster. The man gets so high that he passes out, and Snoop’s commentary is hilarious as he says, “That’s what I call a rollercoaster ride.”

Pauly D’s Hair-raising Moment

Pauly D from Jersey Shore is known for his unique hairstyle, which he made fun of during his appearance on Ridiculousness. He showed a video of a man attempting to jump over a pool with his motorcycle, which ended in a crash. Pauly’s reaction was hilarious as he quipped, “That’s not how you make a splash, bro.”

Chrissy Teigen’s Lip Sync Battle

Model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen showed her witty side during her appearance on Ridiculousness. She showed a video of a man lip-syncing to a Justin Bieber song, which ended with him smashing his TV with his guitar. Chrissy’s commentary was hilarious as she remarked, “That’s what I call a smash hit.”

Ryan Dunn’s Stunt-gone-Wrong

Ryan Dunn, a member of the Jackass crew, brought his penchant for stunts to Ridiculousness. He showed a video of a man attempting to jump over a fence with his bike, which ended in a crash. Ryan’s commentary was witty as he joked, “That’s what I call a fence hop.”

Chanel West Coast’s Epic Laugh

Chanel West Coast is known for her infectious laughter, which was on full display during her appearance on Ridiculousness. She showed a video of a man attempting to jump over a fire pit on his bike, which ended in a crash. Chanel’s laughter was contagious as she quipped, “That’s what I call a hot mess.”

Steve-O’s Animal Antics

Steve-O, another member of the Jackass crew, brought his love for animals to Ridiculousness. He showed a video of a man attempting to ride a wild boar, which ended in a fall. Steve-O’s commentary was witty as he joked, “That’s why they call it a wild boar, bro.”

David Spade’s Sarcasm

Comedian David Spade brought his signature sarcasm to Ridiculousness. He showed a video of a man attempting to jump over a pool on a skateboard, which ended in a crash. David’s commentary was hilarious as he quipped, “That’s what I call a belly flop.”

Lil Jon’s Turn Down for What Moment

Rapper Lil Jon is known for his party anthems, and he brought his energy to Ridiculousness. He showed a video of a man attempting to jump over a bonfire on his bike, which ended in a crash. Lil Jon’s commentary was hilarious as he shouted, “Turn down for what?”

Ludacris’ Ride or Die Moment

Rapper and actor Ludacris showed his humorous side during his appearance on Ridiculousness. He showed a video of a man attempting to jump over a truck on his bike, which ended in a crash. Ludacris’ commentary was hilarious as he joked, “That’s what I call a ride or die moment.”

In conclusion, Ridiculousness has had an array of entertaining guest hosts over the years. From Tony Hawk’s skateboarding commentary to Snoop Dogg’s weed humor, each guest host brought their unique personality to the show, resulting in some unforgettable moments. These ten moments with Ridiculousness guest hosts are just a glimpse into the hilarity that the show has to offer.

