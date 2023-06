Amy Brill Ward of Wilmington NC, Member of Riegelwood ADR Fire-Rescue, Passes Away

The Riegelwood ADR Fire-Rescue community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Amy Brill Ward, a dedicated member of the department from Wilmington NC, has passed away.

Riegelwood ADR Fire-Rescue Amy Brill Ward Wilmington NC Fire department Line of duty death