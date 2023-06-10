Riegelwood ADR Fire-Rescue Member Amy Brill Ward Passes Away in Wilmington, NC

Riegelwood ADR Fire-Rescue Member Amy Brill Ward Passes Away in Wilmington, NC

Posted on June 10, 2023

Amy Brill Ward of Wilmington NC, Member of Riegelwood ADR Fire-Rescue, Has Passed Away

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Amy Brill Ward, a dedicated member of the Riegelwood ADR Fire-Rescue team in Wilmington, NC.

Amy was a beloved member of our community who served with honor, courage, and dedication. She will be deeply missed by her colleagues, friends, and family.

  1. Riegelwood ADR Fire-Rescue
  2. Wilmington NC firefighter
  3. Line of duty death
  4. Firefighter memorial
  5. Public service tribute
Post Views: 5

Leave a Reply