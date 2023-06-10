Riegelwood ADR Fire-Rescue Member Amy Brill Ward Passes Away in Wilmington, NC

Amy Brill Ward of Wilmington NC, Member of Riegelwood ADR Fire-Rescue, Has Passed Away
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Amy Brill Ward, a dedicated member of the Riegelwood ADR Fire-Rescue team in Wilmington, NC.
Amy was a beloved member of our community who served with honor, courage, and dedication. She will be deeply missed by her colleagues, friends, and family.
- Riegelwood ADR Fire-Rescue
- Wilmington NC firefighter
- Line of duty death
- Firefighter memorial
- Public service tribute