Rigo Guerra Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Rigo Guerra has Died .

RT @Cleavon_MD: “It is with great sadness that my husband, Rigo Guerra, lost his battle to this relentless virus. He passed on 12/24/20 and although I could not be in the room with him. I was with him, next to his bedroom until the very last beat of his heart,” said his wife LauraRead More

