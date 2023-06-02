“Rihanna net worth”: Rihanna surpasses Taylor Swift as the wealthiest woman in music with a net worth of $1.4 billion.

Rihanna Becomes the Richest Self-Made Woman in Music with Net Worth of $1.4 Billion

Rihanna, the Barbadian singer, has claimed the top spot as the richest self-made woman in music, according to Forbes’ recent list, with an estimated net worth of $1.4 billion. This achievement puts her ahead of Taylor Swift, who comes in as the second richest self-made woman in music with an estimated net worth of $740 million, according to TMZ.

Top 5 Richest Female Artists in America

Forbes’ list of the top 5 richest female artists in America includes:

Rihanna — $1.4 billion Taylor Swift — $740 million Madonna — $580 million Beyoncé — $540 million Celine Dion — $480 million

Swift’s rise to the second spot is a significant milestone for the 33-year-old singer, surpassing industry legends Madonna and Beyoncé.

Rihanna’s Impressive Net Worth

Rihanna’s impressive net worth is a result of her successful music career and her ventures outside the industry. Her Fenty Beauty makeup company, which she co-owns with LVMH, experienced significant growth in 2022, doubling its revenue. Additionally, Rihanna holds a 30% stake in her Savage x Fenty lingerie line, which reached a valuation of $1 billion in February last year.

Forbes’ “Self-Made Women” List

While Swift’s net worth places her at #34 on the overall “Self-Made Women” list by Forbes, Rihanna secures the 20th spot. This list includes prominent figures such as Oprah Winfrey, with a net worth of $2.5 billion, and Peggy Cherng, co-founder of Panda Express, with a net worth of $3.2 billion.

Swift’s Net Worth Expected to Continue Growing

Swift’s net worth is expected to continue growing as she embarks on her highly anticipated “Eras Tour.” The tour has already made headlines, crashing Ticketmaster due to overwhelming demand for tickets. With an estimated gross of $1.6 billion projected for the tour, Swift’s wealth will continue growing.

Inspiration for Aspiring Self-Made Women in the Industry

As Rihanna claims the title of the richest woman in music, both artists showcase their entrepreneurial prowess and success beyond their music careers. Their accomplishments serve as inspiration for aspiring self-made women in the industry, highlighting the potential for financial success through talent, business ventures, and brand collaborations.

