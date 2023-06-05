“Rihanna net worth”: Rihanna’s Lifestyle in 2023: Net Worth and Luxury Cars.

Rihanna’s Lifestyle in 2023

Rihanna, the Barbadian singer, songwriter, actress, and businesswoman, has been a household name for over a decade now. Her unique voice and style have won her several accolades, including nine Grammy Awards, 13 American Music Awards, and 12 Billboard Music Awards. Rihanna has a net worth of over $600 million, making her one of the wealthiest women in the music industry. In this article, we will explore Rihanna’s lifestyle in 2023.

Net Worth

As of 2023, Rihanna’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 billion. Her success in the music industry has been complemented by her business ventures, including her cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty, and her lingerie line, Savage x Fenty. Fenty Beauty was launched in 2017 and has been a huge success, with the brand’s revenue exceeding $550 million in its first year. Savage x Fenty, launched in 2018, has also been a hit, with the brand’s revenue expected to exceed $250 million in 2023.

Luxury Cars

Rihanna is known for her love of luxury cars. In 2023, she is expected to own a fleet of high-end vehicles, including a Lamborghini Aventador, a Rolls Royce Phantom, and a Bugatti Chiron. The Lamborghini Aventador is a two-seater sports car with a top speed of 217 mph and can go from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.8 seconds. The Rolls Royce Phantom is a luxury sedan that is known for its comfort, elegance, and style. The Bugatti Chiron is a supercar that is known for its speed and power, with a top speed of 261 mph and a 0 to 60 mph time of just 2.5 seconds.

Real Estate

Rihanna is also expected to own several luxurious properties in 2023. In 2017, she purchased a $6.8 million mansion in Hollywood Hills, which features six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a movie theater, a swimming pool, and a spa. She also owns a penthouse apartment in New York City, which she purchased for $16.9 million in 2013. The apartment features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a 40-foot terrace, and stunning views of the city.

Travel

As a global superstar, Rihanna travels extensively for her music tours and business ventures. In 2023, she is expected to continue her jet-setting lifestyle, flying first class or on private jets to her destinations. She is also known for her love of exotic locations, and in 2023, she is expected to visit destinations such as Bali, the Maldives, and Bora Bora.

Charity Work

Besides her music and business ventures, Rihanna is also known for her philanthropic work. In 2023, she is expected to continue her charitable efforts, focusing on causes such as education, health, and poverty alleviation. In 2012, she founded the Clara Lionel Foundation, which supports and funds global education, health, and emergency response programs. The foundation has donated over $22 million to various causes, including Hurricane Sandy relief efforts in 2012 and COVID-19 relief efforts in 2020.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rihanna’s lifestyle in 2023 is expected to be luxurious, glamorous, and philanthropic. With a net worth of over $1 billion, she will continue to own high-end cars and properties, travel extensively, and make charitable contributions to various causes. Her success in the music and business industries is a testament to her talent, hard work, and determination.

