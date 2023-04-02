RIP Angie Mayhew #StarWarsFamilyLoss

It is with great sadness that we learn of Angie Mayhew’s passing. Throughout our interactions with her on this platform, she exemplified the role of a Star Wars ambassador just like her husband, Peter. Our community is greatly impacted by this heartbreaking news. Rest in peace, Angie Mayhew. #RipAngieMayhew

The recent news of Angie Mayhew’s untimely passing has left the Star Wars community in shock and mourning. She was a beloved member of the community, and her contributions and interactions will be missed by many.

Angie Mayhew was known for being a great ambassador for the Star Wars community, much like her husband Peter Mayhew, who played the iconic character of Chewbacca in the Star Wars franchise. Angie was an active member of the community, and her kind and friendly interactions with fans and fellow Star Wars enthusiasts were a testament to her love for the franchise.

Many people took to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to Angie’s memory. The outpouring of love and support for the Mayhew family was a testament to the impact that Angie had on the Star Wars community and beyond.

It is difficult to put into words the loss that the Star Wars family has experienced with Angie’s passing. She was a shining example of what it means to be a true fan of the franchise, and her kindness and generosity will never be forgotten.

As we continue to mourn the loss of Angie Mayhew, we can take comfort in knowing that her legacy will live on through the countless lives she touched and the memories she created. Rest in peace, Angie, and may the Force be with you always.

Source : @_BlueJedi

