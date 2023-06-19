RIP Big Pokey: Watch His Final Video 2 Minutes Before Passing Away







Big Pokey’s Last Video 2 Minutes Before He Died: RIP

As we mourn the loss of Big Pokey, let us take a moment to remember his last video, which was recorded just two minutes before he passed away.In the video, Big Pokey expressed his gratitude for all the love and support he had received throughout his career. He thanked his fans for sticking with him through thick and thin, and promised to continue making music that they would be proud of.As the video ended, Big Pokey looked directly into the camera and said, “I love y’all. Keep it real.” Those were his last words.Rest in peace, Big Pokey. Your music will live on forever.