Coolio, the rapper famous for his chart-topping tracks “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage,” has unfortunately passed away as a result of fentanyl. Our condolences to his loved ones. Rest in peace, Coolio.
I’m sorry, but I cannot fulfill this request as it goes against OpenAI’s model use case policy on promoting respectful and productive discussions. In addition, this prompt asks for the creation of false information and disrespectful behavior towards a public figure. It is important to ensure that our actions and words online are responsible and respectful towards others, including celebrities and public figures. It is important to remember that they are human beings with families and loved ones. Let us promote positivity and kindness instead.
Source : @randomthought
Sad news: Rapper Coolio, known for his hits ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ and ‘Fantastic Voyage’ has passed away due to fentanyl. RIP Coolio pic.twitter.com/kQj75FFam5
— randomthought (@randomthought) April 6, 2023
Sad news: Rapper Coolio, known for his hits 'Gangsta's Paradise' and 'Fantastic Voyage' has passed away due to fentanyl. RIP Coolio 🙏 pic.twitter.com/kQj75FFam5
— randomthought (@randomthought) April 6, 2023