RIP Heklina

It is with heavy hearts that the drag community mourns the loss of San Francisco legend, Heklina. News broke yesterday that she had passed away while on tour in London. The news sent shockwaves through the drag world, with many expressing their deep sadness and condolences.

Heklina was a pioneering figure in the drag scene, breaking down barriers and inspiring countless others to follow in her footsteps. Without her, we may not have the wealth of talented drag queens that we know and love today.

Throughout her career, Heklina worked tirelessly to create safe spaces for queer performers and audiences alike. She was the founder of the legendary club night, Trannyshack, which provided a platform for drag artists to showcase their talent, and created a community for those who may not have felt accepted elsewhere.

Her impact on drag culture can be seen in the countless drag queens who credit her as their inspiration, and in the wider acceptance and mainstream popularity of drag today.

As news of her passing spread, tributes poured in from all corners of the drag world. Former RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants, fans, and fellow performers took to social media to express their disbelief and pay their respects.

RuPaul himself took to Twitter to say, “We lost a true icon today. Heklina was a trailblazer and inspiration to so many. Rest in power, queen.” Many others echoed these sentiments, highlighting the profound impact that Heklina had on the drag community and beyond.

While her loss is devastating, we can take comfort in the fact that her legacy will live on through the countless performers and fans that she inspired. Rest in power, Heklina. You will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.

Source : @jenties87

Ah very sad to hear that San Francisco drag legend Heklina has passed away whilst touring in London. Without Heklina we probably wouldn’t have half the Drag Race Queens we know today. Rest In Power pic.twitter.com/xb3TBmfMLf — Jamie (@jenties87) April 4, 2023

