RIP @Heklinaw SF mourns.

It’s a mournful day for San Francisco as we bid farewell to @Heklina who has passed away. May she rest in peace.

The tweet above expresses a deep sense of sadness and mourning for a person named Heklina in San Francisco. The tweet was posted by user Marke B (@supermarke), and it appears to have been shared in the context of an outpouring of grief from the local community.

From the post, it is not immediately clear who Heklina was or what made her such an important figure to the people of San Francisco. However, the link provided in the tweet leads to an article on the SFist website, which sheds some light on the situation.

According to SFist, Heklina was a drag queen who founded the iconic nightclub Trannyshack in San Francisco in the early 1990s. Trannyshack was a popular gathering spot for members of the city’s LGBTQ+ community, and it was known for hosting drag shows that pushed the boundaries of what was considered acceptable at the time. The club eventually became a central hub for drag culture in San Francisco, and it played an important role in cementing the city’s reputation as a mecca for LGBTQ+ people.

Heklina herself was also an important figure in the San Francisco drag scene, and she was known for her fearless performances and her activism on behalf of LGBTQ+ rights. She continued to be involved in the community even as she aged, and many people in San Francisco saw her as a beloved elder stateswoman of the drag world.

Given Heklina’s significance to the city and the community, it is no surprise that her passing was met with such a strong reaction. People who knew her personally, as well as those who had been touched by her work and her activism, took to social media to express their grief and their appreciation for all that she had done.

In the end, the outpouring of love and support for Heklina is a testament to the power of community and the importance of holding onto those who have made a difference in our lives. May she rest in peace.

