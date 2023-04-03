RIP Merle Haggard – Country music icon.

At 79 years old, the renowned country music icon, Merle Haggard, has passed away. Haggard’s expressive singing and impactful music made him a prominent recording artist during the 1960s and 1970s. Additionally, he was an influential figure for many budding country stars.

Born on April 6, 1937, in Oildale, California, Haggard had a tumultuous childhood. After his father died, he turned to petty crime and was eventually incarcerated in San Quentin State Prison. While serving his sentence, he was introduced to music and started playing guitar and singing with the prison band.

After his release, Haggard started his music career and released his first single “Sing a Sad Song” in 1964, which became an instant hit. He went on to release numerous chart-topping albums, including “Mama Tried”, “Branded Man”, and “I’m a Lonesome Fugitive”. His music resonated with audiences because of its honesty and authenticity, reflecting his own experiences and struggles in life.

Haggard’s influence on country music is unparalleled. He pioneered the Bakersfield Sound, a subgenre of country music that originated in the 1950s and 60s in Bakersfield, California. The Bakersfield Sound was characterized by its raw, twangy sound and was in sharp contrast to the polished Nashville Sound popular at the time.

Haggard’s music not only influenced other country music artists, but many musicians across genres, including rock and roll, folk, and blues. Elvis Presley, Eric Clapton, and Bob Dylan have all cited Haggard as a major influence on their music.

In addition to his music, Haggard was a prolific songwriter and wrote over 250 songs throughout his career. His music tackled a range of themes, including heartbreak, love, and political issues.

Haggard’s legacy will live on through his music which will continue to inspire generations to come. His contribution to country music will be remembered as one of the greatest in history.

