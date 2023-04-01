“RIP Michael Berlyn”

At the age of 73, Michael Berlyn, who was a co-founder of Bend Studio, has passed away. May he rest in peace.

Michael Berlyn, who co-founded Bend Studio, passed away at the age of 73. He was a celebrated game designer who brought his imaginative game development skills to various games throughout his career. His presence and contributions to the gaming community will be greatly missed.

Berlyn’s passion for game development began while he was at MIT working on an early computer. He found the freedom of creating games exhilarating and was inspired to pursue game development further. Over the years, he went on to create an array of games, including the classic title “Infidel” and the groundbreaking narrative adventure game “Fooblitzky.”

In 1993, Berlyn co-founded Eidetic, now known as Bend Studio, with the vision of creating innovative games with rich storytelling. Under his leadership, Eidetic created several critically acclaimed titles, including “Syphon Filter” and “Bend”. Berlyn’s games were known for being deeply immersive and often featured complex narratives that drew players in.

Berlyn’s passing is a great loss to the gaming community. He inspired countless individuals to pursue their passions in game development and helped to shape the industry as we know it. Brainy and imaginative, Berlyn always brought captivating and interesting ideas to the table. To honor his legacy, the gaming community must continue pushing boundaries in game development and storytelling.

Throughout his career, Berlyn proved himself to be a visionary game designer who created unforgettable gaming experiences. His impact on the gaming world is immeasurable, and his legacy will continue to inspire and guide generations of game developers to come.

Rest in peace, Michael Berlyn, and thank you for the incredible contributions you have made to the gaming community.

Source : @PSFans_WW

Michael Berlyn, co-founder of Bend Studio, has died at the age of 73. Rest in peace, Mike pic.twitter.com/WzxVHWhmI9 — PlayStation Studios Fans (@PSFans_WW) April 1, 2023

Michael Berlyn, co-founder of Bend Studio, has died at the age of 73. Rest in peace, Mike 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/WzxVHWhmI9 — PlayStation Studios Fans (@PSFans_WW) April 1, 2023