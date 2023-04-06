RIP Nora Forster, John Lydon’s wife

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Nora Forster, John Lydon’s beloved wife of almost 50 years. Nora had been struggling with Alzheimer’s disease for the past few years, during which time John had devoted himself entirely to her care.

John had devoted himself to caring for Nora as her full-time carer during her struggle with Alzheimer’s, and her passing has undoubtedly left him heartbroken. Even as a punk rock icon, John’s deep love for his wife was evident, and he made the selfless decision to put his career on hold to care for her.

Nora’s passing marks the loss of a gentle soul whose warmth and kindness touched the lives of many. Her absence will be deeply felt, not only by John and their loved ones but also by the wider music community and beyond. Fans have taken to social media to express their condolences and appreciation for Nora’s contributions to John’s life and career.

While we mourn Nora’s passing, we can draw comfort from the fact that she is no longer suffering from the debilitating effects of Alzheimer’s. Her memory will live on through those who knew and loved her, and her legacy will continue to inspire others to show love and care for those who are struggling with this devastating disease. Our thoughts and prayers are with John and his family during this difficult time.

Source : @pilofficial

Rest in Peace Nora Forster 1/2 It is with a heavy heart that we share the sad news that Nora Forster – John Lydon’s wife of nearly 5 decades – has passed away. Nora had been living with Alzheimer’s for several years. In which time John had become her full time carer. pic.twitter.com/mEabNLmrHy — Public Image Ltd (@pilofficial) April 6, 2023

