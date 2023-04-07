RIP Norman Reynolds, 2x Oscar winner.

It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of Norman Reynolds’ passing at the age of 89. The film industry has lost an icon as he was the genius behind the production design for Raiders of the Lost Ark and the original Star Wars Trilogy. Reynolds’ revolutionary work earned him two Oscars, but his legacy will forever live on.

Reynolds was born in 1934 in the United Kingdom and began his career in the film industry as a draughtsman. His talent was quickly recognized, and he soon became a production designer, crafting elaborate sets and environments that brought stories to life on the big screen.

His work on the original Star Wars Trilogy is particularly noteworthy. Reynolds designed the Death Star, the Rebel base, and the Millennium Falcon, which have become permanent fixtures in popular culture. His attention to detail and ability to create immersive worlds contributed immeasurably to the success of the franchise.

Beyond his work on film, Reynolds was an accomplished painter and sculptor, and his artwork was exhibited in galleries around the world. He was also a committed environmentalist and worked tirelessly to protect wildlife and conserve natural habitats.

As news of Reynolds’ passing spreads, fans and colleagues are taking to social media to express their admiration and gratitude for his contributions to the film industry. His loss is felt deeply by all who knew him and by those whose lives he touched through his artistry and vision.

The legacy of Norman Reynolds will live on through the films he helped to create and the impact he had on the art of production design. His work will continue to inspire future generations of filmmakers and designers, and his memory will forever be cherished by those who knew him. Rest in Peace, Norman Reynolds, and thank you for the magic you brought to the world.

Sad news to report today, as Norman Reynolds has passed away at age 89. He was the production designer for Raiders of the Lost Ark as well as the original Star Wars Trilogy and won 2 Oscars for his revolutionary work.https://t.co/TZGcg7X2h5 pic.twitter.com/IQYl2xE1HW — ᴛʜᴇ ʙᴇᴀʀᴅᴇᴅ ᴛʀɪᴏ (@thebeardedtrio) April 6, 2023

