“RIP Norman Reynolds, Star Wars design icon “

At the age of 89, the Oscar-winning Production Designer Norman Reynolds has died.

Reynolds served as an Art Director for “Star Wars: A New Hope,” and worked as a Production Designer on the film’s sequels.

His designs continue to influence the SW universe in movies and TV shows to this day.

Rest in Peace.

Renowned production designer Norman Reynolds, best known for his work on the Star Wars franchise, has passed away at the age of 89. Reynolds began his career as an art director on the original Star Wars film, released in 1977, and went on to become the production designer for both The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

Reynolds’ work on the Star Wars films helped to create the iconic look and feel of the franchise that are still being used today. His influence can be seen in everything from the films to TV shows and video games. Reynolds’ designs were instrumental in creating the look of the Death Star, the Millennium Falcon, and countless other spaceships, weapons, and alien creatures that have become beloved by fans around the world.

Throughout his career, Reynolds also worked on other classic films, such as Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Godfather: Part III. He won an Academy Award for his work on The Empire Strikes Back and was nominated for his work on Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Reynolds is remembered by colleagues and fans alike for his talent, creativity, and dedication to his craft. His passion for design and his attention to detail were unmatched, and his impact on the film industry is immeasurable.

In a statement released by Lucasfilm, President Kathleen Kennedy said, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Norman Reynolds, one of the most talented and respected production designers in the industry. His work on the Star Wars films helped to create the iconic look and feel that fans around the world have come to know and love. Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time.”

Fans of the Star Wars franchise have also taken to social media to pay their respects to Reynolds and to celebrate his life and work. Many have shared memories of their favorite designs from the films and have expressed gratitude for Reynolds’ contributions to the franchise.

Norman Reynolds will be deeply missed by his colleagues, fans, and countless others whose lives he touched through his work. His legacy will continue to inspire and influence filmmakers for generations to come.

Source : @StarWarsNow_

