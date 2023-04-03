RIP Ryuichi Sakamoto (71), influential musician & composer.

At the age of 71, Ryuichi Sakamoto has died. He was an important member of the Japanese band Yellow Magic Orchestra and a renowned composer for a number of films, such as The Revenant, The Last Emperor, Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence, and others.

Sakamoto was known for his contributions to the field of music, having won numerous awards for his work. He was a pioneer in electronic music and had a knack for mixing traditional Japanese music with different styles of music. Sakamoto was responsible for composing music for films, including renowned movies like The Revenant, The Last Emperor, and Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence.

His work on The Last Emperor, a biopic about the life of the last Emperor of China, won him an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, and a BAFTA award for Best Original Score. Sakamoto’s musical genius was recognized by his peers, and he earned critical acclaim for his ability to create and blend various styles of music.

In addition to being a talented musician, Sakamoto was also a humanitarian and an activist. He was vocal about his stance on climate change and took part in various movements to raise awareness about environmental issues.

Sakamoto’s legacy extends beyond his contributions to music and activism. He was a symbol of hope and perseverance, having overcome cancer twice during his lifetime. His resilience and determination inspired many.

As news of his passing spread, tributes poured in from fans and musicians alike, acknowledging his contributions to the world of music and his impact on humanity. Many expressed their deep sadness at the loss of a musical genius and a compassionate human being.

In conclusion, Ryuichi Sakamoto was an accomplished musician, an activist, and a symbol of hope. His contributions to the world of music will always be remembered, and he will continue to inspire generations to come. He will be deeply missed.

Source : @Nialler9

Ryuichi Sakamoto has passed away at 71. A member of influential Japanese band Yellow Magic Orchestra & composer for films like The Revenant, The Last Emperor, Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence & more. pic.twitter.com/7fCLnN4uEi — Nialler9 (@Nialler9) April 3, 2023

