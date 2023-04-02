RIP Ryuichi Sakamoto, music legend.

Ryuichi Sakamoto, an ex-member of YMO who created music for various films and released multiple solo albums, has recently passed away. Additionally, he had composed music for the Dreamcast startup sound, Seiken Densetsu 4, and the first Tengai Makyō.

The music world has lost a true legend with the passing of Ryuichi Sakamoto, a former member of the influential electronic band Yellow Magic Orchestra. Sakamoto went on to become a prolific solo artist and composer for film and television, earning numerous accolades throughout his illustrious career.

Sakamoto’s contributions to the video game industry cannot be overstated. He composed music for some of the most iconic games of all time, including Tengai Makyō and Seiken Densetsu 4. He even provided the memorable startup sound for the Dreamcast console, immersing gamers in a world of adventure and excitement.

Sakamoto’s talent for crafting evocative and emotionally resonant music was unmatched. His ability to meld different styles and genres together into something unique and original captured the hearts of millions around the world. Whether it was the pounding rhythms of electronic music or the lush melodies of classical compositions, Sakamoto knew how to create something special that would stay with listeners long after the game or film had ended.

For many, Sakamoto’s music was more than just entertainment; it was a way of life. His work provided the soundtrack to some of our most cherished memories, from epic battles to tender moments of love and loss. His music was a constant presence in our lives, inspiring us and touching our hearts in ways that words alone cannot express.

While his passing marks the end of an era, Sakamoto’s legacy will live on through his music. He was an artist who dared to push boundaries and challenge conventions, never content to simply rest on his laurels. His passing is a loss for all of us who have been touched by his artistry, but his music will continue to bring joy and inspiration to generations of fans around the world.

Source : @VGDensetsu

