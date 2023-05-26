RIP: Sam Dickson, Son of Former Arks Player Alex Dickson and Brother of New Zealand Rugby Star

RIP: Sam Dickson, Son of Alex Dickson

Introduction

The rugby community is mourning the loss of Sam Dickson, son of former Arks player Alex Dickson and brother of New Zealand rugby player Scott Dickson. Sam passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at the age of 27 after a long battle with illness.

Sam’s Rugby Career

Sam followed in his father’s footsteps and was a talented rugby player. He played for the North Harbour Rugby Union and represented New Zealand in the Sevens rugby team. Sam was known for his speed, agility, and determination on the field.

A Family of Rugby Players

Sam came from a family of rugby players. His father, Alex Dickson, played for the Arks in the 1980s and was a well-respected member of the rugby community. Sam’s older brother, Scott Dickson, is a well-known rugby player who has represented New Zealand in both Sevens and Fifteens rugby.

Tributes Pour In

The news of Sam’s passing has been met with an outpouring of grief and tributes from the rugby community. Many of Sam’s former teammates, coaches, and friends have taken to social media to express their condolences and share their memories of Sam.

North Harbour Rugby Union CEO David Gibson said, “Sam was a talented rugby player who was loved and respected by all who knew him. He will be sorely missed by the North Harbour Rugby Union community.”

New Zealand Rugby Chief Executive Mark Robinson said, “The rugby community is deeply saddened by the loss of Sam Dickson. Sam was a talented rugby player who represented New Zealand with pride and passion. Our thoughts and condolences are with Sam’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

A Legacy of Rugby

Sam may have passed away too soon, but his legacy in the rugby community will live on. He was a talented player who inspired many with his passion for the game. Sam will be remembered as a kind and generous person who always gave his best on and off the field.

Conclusion

The rugby community has lost a talented player and a beloved member of the community. Sam Dickson will be deeply missed, but his memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. Our thoughts and condolences go out to Sam’s family and friends during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Sam.

Alex Dickson Arks Rugby New Zealand Rugby Sam Dickson Rugby Rugby Family Legacy