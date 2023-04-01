“RIP Selena 23 yrs old”

23 years ago today, Selena Quintanilla left this world at the tender age of 23

On March 31, 1995, the world lost a rising star and music icon, Selena Quintanilla. Selena was a Mexican-American singer, songwriter, actress and fashion designer who rose to immense popularity in the early 90s, becoming known as “The Queen of Tejano Music”. Her vibrant personality, mesmerizing dance moves and powerful vocals captivated audiences around the world and earned her legions of devoted fans.

But just as her career was on the cusp of reaching new heights, tragedy struck. Selena was shot and killed by her fan club president, Yolanda Saldívar, in Corpus Christi, Texas. The loss was felt deeply by her family, friends, fans and the Latinx community at large.

In the decades since her untimely death, Selena’s legacy has only grown stronger. Her music continues to inspire and resonate with new generations, and her influence can be seen in countless artists across various genres. She has become an icon of Latinx culture and a symbol of perseverance, breaking down barriers and paving the way for future generations of Latinx musicians.

Beyond her musical talents, Selena was a trailblazer in the fashion world, creating her own clothing designs and advocating for body positivity and self-expression. Her sense of style and bold fashion choices continue to inspire fashionistas around the world.

But perhaps Selena’s greatest legacy is the way she touched people’s hearts with her music and her spirit. Her songs spoke of love, heartbreak, and the importance of staying true to oneself. In a world that often seems to be full of darkness, Selena’s music shines like a light, bringing joy and hope to all who hear it.

As we mark the 28th anniversary of Selena’s passing, we remember her life, her music, and the legacy that she left behind. Though she may be gone, her memory lives on and her spirit continues to inspire us all. Rest in peace, Selena – you will forever be missed but never forgotten.

Source : @RNB_RADAR

28 yrs ago today, Selena Quintanilla passed away at age 23 pic.twitter.com/Erbd1lzlQ1 — RNB RADAR (@RNB_RADAR) March 31, 2023

