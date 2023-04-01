“RIP Selena, forever remembered #QueenOfTejano”

Today marks the 28th anniversary of the passing of Selena Quintanilla, widely known as the Queen of Tejano music. Selena bid farewell to this world at a tender age of 23. May she rest in peace, forever celebrated and remembered #SelenaQuintanilla

Yesterday, April 1st, marked the 28th anniversary of the tragic and untimely death of Selena Quintanilla, the Queen of Tejano music. Selena was only 23 years old when she was fatally shot by her former employee and Yolanda Saldivar.

Selena broke barriers in the music industry as a Latina artist and became a symbol of hope for many young women. Her iconic style, unique voice, and charisma won the hearts of millions of fans worldwide. Selena’s music has transcended time and continues to inspire and resonate with people to this day. Her legacy is not only remembered in the music she left behind but also in the impact she has had on the Latinx community.

Selena’s death was a significant loss not only for her family and friends but for the entire music industry. Her departure left a void that has yet to be filled. Many artists, including Jennifer Lopez, have paid tribute to Selena and her story through various forms of media, such as movies, documentaries, and music covers.

Furthermore, Selena’s contributions to the Latinx community go beyond her music. She inspired many to embrace their culture and heritage, and her success proved that Latinx individuals can break barriers and excel in any field they choose. Selena’s fashion, which incorporated traditional Mexican styles into her wardrobe, also became an inspiration in the fashion industry.

As we remember Selena on this anniversary of her passing, we acknowledge the impact she has had on the music industry, the Latinx community, and beyond. She may not be with us in person, but her music and legacy will continue to live on for generations to come. Rest in peace, Selena – you will always be remembered.

