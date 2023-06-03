“Rishab Shetty filmmaker”: Rishab Shetty Emerges as a Promising Filmmaker After ‘Kantara’ – Latest Entertainment News on Firstpost

Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara’: A Storytelling Triumph

Last year, Rishab Shetty’s film ‘Kantara’ made waves in the Indian film industry with its powerful storytelling and narrative. Shetty, who served as the director, writer, and actor for the film, proved his keen and in-depth eye for storytelling. Bringing a story from the heartlands of India, Shetty showcased the power of good content that transcends all boundaries and is always loved by the audience.

Commercial and Critical Success

The film emerged as a global box office phenomenon and received critical acclaim for its storytelling. While the film was having its successful run at the box office, the demand for it continued to rise, leading to the addition of 50 screens in Karnataka even after its release on OTT. The film was also released in the TULU version in Australia, setting its global footprint. Looking at its box office success, the film emerged as the second highest-grossing Kannada film of all time and was also 2022’s third highest-grossing film in India.

The Concept Behind the Film

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Shetty spoke about the concept behind the film. He said, “When I came up with the concept, I always thought that the conflict between humans and nature is a universal conflict. I always think and say that ‘more regional is more universal’. So, this folklore, which narrates the story of agricultural land, shows the universal conflict between two lead characters, Shiva (representative of nature) and Murali (reflection of humans) and added the layers with Bhoota Kola and Devaragni, which is the bridge between human and nature. This belief or ritual is not only in Karnataka but in all corners of the country but with different procedures and sentiments but the core is the same.”

Conclusion

‘Kantara’ is a testament to the power of good storytelling and the impact it can have on audiences. Shetty’s ability to weave a tale that transcends all boundaries and resonates with people across the globe is a true testament to his talents as a writer, director, and actor. With its commercial success and critical acclaim, ‘Kantara’ is a film that will be remembered for years to come.

