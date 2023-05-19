“Rishi Sunak net worth”: What Is UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Net Worth? | UK News

Rishi Sunak: The UK’s Wealthiest Prime Minister to Date

Rishi Sunak, the current Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, is known for his substantial wealth. In fact, he is widely regarded as the wealthiest Prime Minister to have ever held the office. A recent word cloud created by Savanta ComRes in 2022 showed that the most common word associated with Sunak was “rich.” But just how much money is he worth, and where did his wealth come from?

According to the Sunday Times’ Rich List 2023, Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty are estimated to be worth around £529 million. This is a significant drop from the 2022 list, which had put their net worth at approximately £730 million. The Guardian attributes the decline to a slide in Infosys share prices in 2022, as Akshata’s father co-founded the Indian IT company, and she owns a small stake (0.93%) in it. However, much of their wealth is associated with Infosys, but it is not the only factor.

Sunak did not come from a wealthy background. He grew up as the son of an NHS GP and a local pharmacist, but he still enjoyed a privileged upbringing. He attended the prestigious Hampshire public school Winchester College. At 21, his parents loaned him £105,000, which helped him buy a £210,000 flat in London. After working for a hedge fund and the investment bank Goldman Sachs, Sunak is likely to have had a substantial salary, but the exact figures are unknown.

Akshata Murty also owns start-up incubator Catamaran Ventures UK and has shares in a handful of other companies. Her “non-dom” tax status caused controversy when it was revealed in April 2022, but she gave it up later. The couple reportedly owns several properties, including a five-bedroom Kensington mews house, a Californian penthouse in Santa Monica, and a Georgian grade II listed manor house near Sunak’s constituency in North Yorkshire. His parliamentary register of interests also lists a flat in London with a value over £100,000 and/or giving rental income of over £10,000 a year.

It is safe to say that Sunak’s annual salary as Prime Minister of £164,080 is unlikely to make a significant dent in his wealth. His net worth dwarfs that of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose estimated net worth is £1.6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Defining wealth can be complex in practice. While the Cambridge Dictionary defines wealth as a “large amount of money or valuable possessions that someone has,” measuring someone’s wealth is difficult, especially when it comes to high net-worth individuals. Usually, the wealthier an individual is, the harder it becomes to get an accurate picture of how much money they have. For example, high net-worth individuals often hold much of their wealth in stocks and shares that can vary in value.

In conclusion, Rishi Sunak is undoubtedly one of the wealthiest people in the UK, let alone the Prime Minister. His net worth of around £529 million is a testament to his and his family’s success. However, as with any net worth estimates, it is essential to consider the complexities of defining and measuring wealth, particularly with regards to high net-worth individuals.

1. Rishi Sunak assets

2. Rishi Sunak salary

3. Rishi Sunak investments

4. Rishi Sunak income

5. Rishi Sunak fortune

News Source : Jon Fellowes

Source Link :Rishi Sunak net worth: How wealthy is the UK Prime Minister? | UK News/