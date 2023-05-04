“Rising tennis players” Today : Friends say two teens who died in NY crash were promising tennis players.

Tragedy struck Long Island on Wednesday night when an alleged drunk driver collided with a car full of teenagers, killing two 14-year-old boys and injuring two others. The driver, Amandeep Singh, 34, was reportedly driving a Dodge Ram the wrong way when he hit the Alfa Romeo carrying the teenagers. The crash caused the Alfa Romeo to ricochet into a Volvo, injuring a 46-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy who were inside.

Singh was arrested and charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter, manslaughter, leaving the scene of an auto accident with a fatality, DWI, and assault. Police said that Singh was so drunk that he told officers he thought he was in New Jersey.

The loss of life and injuries caused by the alleged drunk driver have left families and friends of the victims devastated. The two 14-year-olds killed in the crash were identified by Roslyn Middle School as Ethan Falkowitz and Drew Hassenbein. Friends of the boys described them as rising tennis players with an infectious laugh and a big heart. One friend said, “Ethan was a really nice person. He was really sweet. He was really a unique person. He was really nice and everybody loved him. He was really fun to be around. I felt like it was important to be here and support his family because it’s so sad. I’m really upset that he’s gone.”

The tragedy has once again highlighted the dangers of drunk driving and the devastating consequences it can have on people’s lives. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), drunk driving accidents claimed the lives of 10,511 people in 2018, accounting for 29% of all traffic fatalities in the United States. Every day, 29 people die in drunk driving accidents in the US, and another 800 are injured.

To combat the issue, organizations such as Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) work tirelessly to raise awareness about the dangers of drunk driving and advocate for stronger laws to prevent it. MADD encourages people to plan ahead and make sure they have a designated driver or use a ride-sharing service if they plan to drink alcohol.

The tragedy on Long Island is a heartbreaking reminder of the importance of responsible driving and the devastating consequences that can result from making the wrong decision. Our thoughts are with the families and friends of the victims during this difficult time.

