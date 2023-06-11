RITA LEE: A Life Marked by Tragedy

The Life and Tragic Ending of RITA LEE

Rita Lee was a Brazilian singer, songwriter, and musician who rose to fame in the 1960s and 1970s as the lead vocalist of the rock band Os Mutantes. She was born on December 31, 1947, in São Paulo, Brazil, and began her music career in the mid-1960s.

Rita Lee’s unique voice and style helped Os Mutantes become one of the most influential bands in Brazilian music history. They blended rock, pop, and psychedelic sounds, and their music was often politically charged, advocating for freedom of expression and social justice.

However, in the early 1970s, Rita Lee left Os Mutantes to pursue a solo career. She continued to release successful albums and singles throughout the decade, becoming one of Brazil’s most popular and iconic musicians.

Despite her success, Rita Lee struggled with drug addiction and mental health issues. In 1976, she had a nervous breakdown and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. She took a break from music and underwent treatment, but her personal life continued to be tumultuous.

In 1979, Rita Lee married her longtime partner, Roberto de Carvalho, who became her frequent collaborator. However, their relationship was often rocky, and they separated multiple times.

In the 2000s, Rita Lee continued to perform and release music, but she also became a vocal advocate for environmental causes and animal rights. She retired from music in 2012, citing health reasons.

Tragically, Rita Lee’s life came to a heartbreaking end on December 17, 2021, when she passed away at the age of 73. Her legacy as a trailblazing musician and activist will continue to inspire future generations.

