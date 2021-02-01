Ritchie Davis Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Ritchie Davis from the Wisconsin has Died .

Death Notice for Today January 31. 2020

Ritchie Davis from the Wisconsin has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 31. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Here is a look at Ritchie Davis from the Wisconsin Playground Club page. Talked a lot of hoops with him over the years. Saddened to hear of his passing. https://t.co/OcAoewTNrL — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) February 1, 2021

