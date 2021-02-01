Ritchie Davis Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Ritchie Davis from the Wisconsin has Died .

By | February 1, 2021
0 Comment

 Death Notice for Today January 31. 2020

Ritchie Davis from the Wisconsin has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 31. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Jeff Potrykus @jaypo1961 Here is a look at Ritchie Davis from the Wisconsin Playground Club page. Talked a lot of hoops with him over the years. Saddened to hear of his passing.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

Jonny Lion Bridgewater
41m ·
R.I.P Ritchie A. Davis In the short amount of time we shared you showed me how much you love the kids man and to me that’s what’s it’s all about!!!! Thank you for everything you’ve done for all these kids man may your soul rest easy in the gates of heaven and prayers to your entire family LOVE BROTHER AND MANY THANK YOUS.

Jeff Potrykus wrote 
Yes. Not expected. I have some details but not at liberty to share, in part because not confirmed and in part because of privacy for family.
Carol Dekker wrote 
This news hits hard. Ritchie had a huge impact on @dekker
 and his career. Not sure he’d have been a Badger without him. Gone way too soon.

