Ritchie Davis Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Ritchie Davis from the Wisconsin has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 31. 2020
Ritchie Davis from the Wisconsin has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 31. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Here is a look at Ritchie Davis from the Wisconsin Playground Club page. Talked a lot of hoops with him over the years. Saddened to hear of his passing. https://t.co/OcAoewTNrL
— Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) February 1, 2021
Jeff Potrykus @jaypo1961 Here is a look at Ritchie Davis from the Wisconsin Playground Club page. Talked a lot of hoops with him over the years. Saddened to hear of his passing.
NOTICE.
You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Jonny Lion Bridgewater
41m ·
R.I.P Ritchie A. Davis In the short amount of time we shared you showed me how much you love the kids man and to me that’s what’s it’s all about!!!! Thank you for everything you’ve done for all these kids man may your soul rest easy in the gates of heaven and prayers to your entire family LOVE BROTHER AND MANY THANK YOUS.
and his career. Not sure he’d have been a Badger without him. Gone way too soon.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.