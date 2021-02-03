Ritchie Davis Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Ritchie Davis has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 2. 2021

Ritchie A. Davis has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 2. 2021.

Jenna Giordana 1d · My sons father died unexpectedly last night. The saddest moment of my life. He came into my life at 18 and we’ve been on an evolving journey ever since. Raising a child together has undoubtedly been our greatest blessing. He loved our son more than anything in this world. He was an OUTSTANDING father and coach to J. My life and the lives of those I love changed in an instant…. Watching my 8 year old grapple with this type of pain is gut wrenching. Our hearts are so broken. Holding my son so close… I will stand strong and stay UP so he can always lean on me. Jace will find peace, happiness and healing – I will see to it. I got him and god got us. We miss you already Ritchie A. Davis Our lives will never be the same without you. Amy Timbrook Davis, I love you so much. I am here with you, we are walking the darkest of tunnels together. I am so glad Ritchie brought us you. To my friends, thank you for your support, I love you and I can feel you loving me. To my clients, please give me grace and time as I learn to navigate new waters and recalibrate my life in a big way.

Source: (20+) Facebook

Tributes

Ashley Marie

I am so sorry for your loss. Sending all the love hugs and prayers in the world your way.

Ashley Everts

Sorry for your loss I only met him a few times at neighborhood fires ( my parents live right behind him) he was a great man.



Jane Lamers Giordana

Jenna our hearts go out to you and Jace . Praying God wraps his arms around you in the days, months and years to come.

Rebecca Giordana

Im so heartbroken for you all. We will be lifting you up in prayer- to give you strength, the words for Jace, and courage to walk this unknown territory out. Love you guys.



Vicki Mayer

We always liked seeing Richie/Amy and Jace walk /ride past our house while Jace rode in his battery powered car. Well miss that and following them in the jeep waving at them. Hugs to all of you.



Jordan Lee Thompson

I’m so sorry babe. I’ll never forget meeting you guys when you used to come into the tanning salon.. I can’t imagine this pain. Thinking of you.

Kimberly Schmalz

I am so very sorry for this deep loss Jenna…I have no words that I can convey to you to express how much he impacted my life personally as well as my husbands. He was a true blessing to us and I am glad I was able to share part of my life with him. He will be missed more than words could ever say. Prayers for you and Amy and Jace and all who loved him so very much.