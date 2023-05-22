Ritu Pramila Devi : Three-year-old and four women killed in Deoria district accident in UP

Five women, including three-year-old Ritu Pramila Devi, killed in Deoria district accident

An SUV carrying a three-year-old girl and four women passengers collided head-on with a truck in Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, resulting in their deaths. The truck was coming from Bankata while the SUV was heading to Bihar. The deceased were identified as Ritu Pramila Devi, Trishula, Geeta, and Siddhi, while Anjana and Devesh Kumar were injured and are currently being treated at the district hospital. The passengers were on their way to participate in a sacred thread ritual at Mairwa in Bihar when the accident occurred. The SUV was severely damaged due to the impact of the collision. The police were informed by locals and they took the injured passengers to the hospital where five were declared dead. Senior police officers and SDM have reached the hospital to oversee rescue operations.

News Source : Pathikrit Chakraborty

