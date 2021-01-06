Rivaaj Ramdas Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Rivaaj Ramdas has Died .
Rivaaj Ramdas has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 6. 2021.
Ask Chaachi Ma Fans 6 hrs · “We lost a great Hero” We sadly announce the passing away of Mr Rivaaj Ramdas. He passed on early this morning fighting against the deadly coronavirus. Details to be confirmed. Condolences to the family. May God Almighty bless his soul and reward him abundantly for his legendary service to humanity. “Hands that serve are holier than lips that pray ” #neverforgotten #Hero #DeathOfRivaajRamdas #COVID19 4545 12 Comments 32 Shares Like Comment Share
Source: (20+) Ask Chaachi Ma Fans – Posts | Facebook
— Tributes —
———————— –
wrote