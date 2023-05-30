Rivaba Jadeja biography: “Discovering the Identity of Rivaba Jadeja”

Who is Rivaba Jadeja?

Rivaba Jadeja is a popular name in Indian cricket. She is the wife of Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, who is widely known as one of the best all-rounders in the world. Rivaba has managed to make a name for herself in her own right, and she is known for her work as a homemaker and social worker.

Early life and education

Rivaba Jadeja was born on June 6, 1988, in Jamnagar, Gujarat. She was raised in a middle-class family, and her parents always encouraged her to pursue her dreams. Rivaba completed her schooling from a local school in Jamnagar and went on to earn a degree in engineering from Atmiya Institute of Technology and Science, Rajkot.

Marriage and family life

Rivaba and Ravindra Jadeja got married on April 17, 2016, in a grand ceremony in Rajkot. The couple had been dating for a long time before they tied the knot. Rivaba and Ravindra have a daughter together, named Nidhyana. The family is often seen spending quality time together and sharing their happy moments on social media.

Work as a homemaker

Rivaba has always been passionate about homemaking and takes pride in taking care of her family. She is known for her culinary skills and often shares pictures of her delicious meals on social media. Rivaba is also a perfectionist when it comes to keeping her home neat and tidy, and she is admired for her attention to detail.

Social work

Besides her work as a homemaker, Rivaba is also involved in social work. She is associated with NGOs that work towards the betterment of women and children. Rivaba is a vocal advocate for women’s rights and often participates in events that raise awareness about gender equality and the importance of education for girls.

Philanthropy

Rivaba and Ravindra Jadeja are known for their philanthropic work. They have set up the Jadeja Foundation, which works towards providing education and healthcare to underprivileged children in India. The foundation also provides scholarships to deserving students and helps in the renovation of schools and hospitals.

Personal interests

Apart from her work and social life, Rivaba is passionate about fashion and often shares pictures of her stylish outfits on social media. She is also a fitness enthusiast and loves to stay in shape by working out regularly. Rivaba is an animal lover and has a pet dog named Duke, who is often seen in her social media posts.

Conclusion

Rivaba Jadeja is a multifaceted personality who is known for her work as a homemaker, social worker, and philanthropist. She is a supportive wife to Ravindra Jadeja and a loving mother to their daughter Nidhyana. Rivaba is an inspiration to many women who aspire to balance their personal and professional lives while making a positive impact on society.

Source Link :who is Rivaba Jadeja/

