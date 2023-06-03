River Street Rides: Saturday Afternoon River Street Rides

Discover Ada and Label Motorsports present “Rides On River Street”

Ada, Michigan is the place to be on Saturday afternoon as Discover Ada and Label Motorsports team up to present “Rides On River Street.” The public is invited to come out and experience the roadway lined with exotic, European, and custom show-built vehicles from Label Motorsports. They can do so while enjoying music, a barbecue, a social district, and much more.

Label Motorsports is Michigan’s “exclusive exotic and European custom automotive design and performance facility.” All vehicles on display will be from Label Motorsports, which promises to showcase Lamborghinis, McLarens, Ferraris, and custom-built show cars. Andy Siradakis, the owner of Label Motorsports, said, “It’s an event we want to bring kids to—get them up close and personal with cars that you are not going to see, even in showrooms nowadays. It’s kind of cool to see their eyes light up when they see stuff like this.”

Liz Haan with Discover Ada said the event was designed to tailor to men, but still be open enough that the whole family can enjoy. “We are also catering to some of the women today too with both flower bouquet making—sangria at MudPenny, so it’s a whole-family event,” Haan said.

Rides on River Street is a free event that runs from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 3. Visitors can expect to see a variety of exotic and custom vehicles that are sure to impress. The event promises to be a family-friendly and exciting way to spend a Saturday afternoon.

Discover Ada is a local organization that works to promote Ada and the businesses within the community. Label Motorsports is a leading automotive design and performance facility that specializes in creating custom, high-performance vehicles. The partnership between the two organizations promises to create a unique and exciting event that showcases the best of what Ada has to offer.

If you are interested in learning more about Label Motorsports and their custom automotive designs, be sure to check out their website at www.labelmotorsports.com. You can also follow FOX 17 on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube for updates on the latest automotive news and events.

In conclusion, Rides on River Street promises to be an event that car enthusiasts and families alike will enjoy. With a variety of exotic and custom vehicles on display, visitors can expect to see some of the most impressive cars in the world. The event is free and open to the public, so be sure to mark your calendars and come out to Ada on Saturday, June 3, for an unforgettable afternoon.

News Source : FOX 17 West Michigan News (WXMI)

Source Link :Rides On River Street on Saturday afternoon/