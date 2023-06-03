Rivercrest Mathematics Teacher Tammy Fleming Has Passed Away – Obituary

Rivercrest Mathematics Teacher Tammy Fleming Passes Away

Early Life

Tammy Fleming was born on September 3, 1965, in Jonesboro, Arkansas. She grew up in the community and attended Rivercrest High School. Fleming was an exceptional student and excelled in mathematics.

Education and Career

After graduating from Rivercrest High School in 1983, Fleming attended Arkansas State University. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Education degree in 1987 and a Master of Science in Education degree in 1994, both in mathematics.

Fleming began her teaching career in 1987 as a mathematics teacher at Rivercrest High School. She dedicated her entire career to the district and was a beloved member of the faculty. Fleming was known for her passion for teaching and her ability to connect with her students.

Personal Life

Fleming was a devoted wife and mother. She married her high school sweetheart, Mark Fleming, in 1986. Together, they had two children, Sarah and John. Fleming was an active member of the community and volunteered with several organizations.

Remembering Tammy Fleming

Tammy Fleming passed away on June 15, 2021, at the age of 55. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, colleagues, and students. Fleming was a dedicated educator who made a significant impact on the lives of many students. She will always be remembered for her kindness, compassion, and commitment to excellence.

Rivercrest School District Superintendent, Mark Hooker, said, “Tammy Fleming was an extraordinary teacher who had a passion for mathematics and a love for her students. She was an integral part of our district for over 30 years, and her legacy will continue to live on through the countless students she impacted.”

Rivercrest High School Principal, Jennifer Bristow, added, “Tammy Fleming was not only an exceptional teacher but also a mentor and friend to many. She had a gift for making her students feel valued and supported. We will miss her dearly.”

A memorial service for Tammy Fleming was held on June 19, 2021, at the Rivercrest High School Auditorium. The service was attended by hundreds of people who came to pay their respects to a beloved teacher and friend. The Rivercrest School District has established a scholarship fund in Fleming’s memory to honor her dedication to education and her love for her students.

