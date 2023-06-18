Rizza Abrera and Steve Evans Murdered in North Las Vegas







Tragic Death of Rizza Abrera and Steve Evans in North Las Vegas Murder

It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the tragic death of Rizza Abrera and Steve Evans in a senseless act of violence in North Las Vegas.Rizza was a beloved member of the community, known for her kind heart and infectious smile. She was a dedicated mother, daughter, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew her.Steve was a loving partner to Rizza and a devoted father to their children. His senseless death has left a profound impact on their family and loved ones.We stand with the families of Rizza and Steve during this difficult time and urge anyone with information about this heinous crime to come forward and help bring justice for their senseless deaths.Rest in peace, Rizza and Steve. You will be forever missed.