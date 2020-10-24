RM Vaughan Death – Dead : RM Vaughan Obituary : RM Vaughan, Author, Playwright and Artist has died, Cause of Death Unknown.

On October 23, 2020, the body of 55-year old Richard “RM” Vaughan was located. He was reported missing on October 13, 2020. At this time we are not treating the death as suspicious. Mr. Vaughan’s family & police want to thank the public their assistance with this investigation. The Fredericton Police wrote on Facebook.

” Xtra on Twitter: “We are sad to hear that RM Vaughan has died. The author, playwright and artist was a beloved member of Canada’s LGBTQ2S+ community and was a longtime contributor to Xtra. We grieve alongside his friends, family and everyone inspired by his work. ”

We are sad to hear that RM Vaughan has died. The author, playwright and artist was a beloved member of Canada's LGBTQ2S+ community and was a longtime contributor to Xtra. We grieve alongside his friends, family and everyone inspired by his work. (photo c/o @bugsburnett) (1/5) pic.twitter.com/3Cs8yKkZ98 — Xtra (@XtraMagazine) October 24, 2020

Perhaps one of RM Vaughan’s most memorable pieces was this powerful essay on coming-of-age and coming out at the height of the AIDS crisis. “I was afraid of sex and afraid of being gay well into my 20s,” he wrote. “Shame is a strange virus too.” (5/5) https://t.co/7U8BAzN83C — Xtra (@XtraMagazine) October 24, 2020

Tributes

So sorry to hear about the death of writer RM Vaughan, a former @GlobeArts colleague and an important contributor to Canadian theatre, poetry, journalism and criticism.

My deepest sympathies to his family and friends and network of collaborators in all his disciplines. — J. Kelly Nestruck (@nestruck) October 24, 2020

This is just terribly sad news. RM Vaughan was a wise and funny writer, and always delight to work with. I hope his friends and family find comfort in the work he leaves behind. https://t.co/yxTFac0Zn2 — Mark Medley (@itsmarkmedley) October 24, 2020

It’s a very sad day. My heart breaks for RM Vaughan’s closest family and friends. He was a beautiful writer and from the stories I’ve been told, a beautiful spirit too. https://t.co/tBCYpcVhYy — ECR 👻 it’s still a pandemic 👻 #LANDBACK (@ehjchang) October 24, 2020

I’m devastated by the news of RM Vaughan, who I co-facilitated a workshop with @gardinermuseum‘s Ai Weiwei exhibit in 2019. He was so smart and spirited, and I learned so much from him. Of course, I loved reading his words in @XtraMagazine and beyond. We’ll miss him dearly. https://t.co/pv56h4tEBP — Michelle da Silva (@michdas) October 24, 2020