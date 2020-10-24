RM Vaughan Death – Dead : RM Vaughan Obituary : RM Vaughan, Author, Playwright and Artist has died, Cause of Death Unknown.

By | October 24, 2020
RM Vaughan, Author, Playwright and Artist has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 24, 2020.

On October 23, 2020, the body of 55-year old Richard “RM” Vaughan was located. He was reported missing on October 13, 2020. At this time we are not treating the death as suspicious. Mr. Vaughan’s family & police want to thank the public their assistance with this investigation. The Fredericton Police wrote on Facebook.

” Xtra on Twitter: “We are sad to hear that RM Vaughan has died. The author, playwright and artist was a beloved member of Canada’s LGBTQ2S+ community and was a longtime contributor to Xtra. We grieve alongside his friends, family and everyone inspired by his work. ”

