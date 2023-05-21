road accident Buncrana today : Overnight Tragic Road Accident in Buncrana Claims Life of Woman.

Woman dies in tragic road accident in Buncrana overnight today 2023.

A woman was killed in a road accident near Buncrana in the early hours of the morning. The pedestrian was hit by a car at Ludden, close to the Applegreen Service Station. The details of the incident have not yet been revealed but Garda forensics have arrived at the scene and the road is expected to be closed for investigation.

News Source : Donegal Daily

