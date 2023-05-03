“Road accident” : Egyptian Road Accident Claims the Lives of 14 People

14 Killed and 25 Injured in Egypt Road Accident

A public transport bus collided with a heavy transport truck on a desert highway in southwestern Egypt on Wednesday, resulting in the death of 14 people and injuring 25 others. The accident occurred on Assuit-Kharga highway in New Valley province, which shares a long border with Libya. Seventeen ambulances were dispatched to the scene to ferry the injured to hospitals.

The cause of the accident is still unknown at this time. However, reckless driving, lax traffic rules, and poor road conditions are the leading causes of road crashes in Egypt. Egypt’s road accidents left 7,101 people dead in 2021, marking a 15.2% increase compared with 2020, according to the country’s statistics agency CAPMAS in a report last year.

This tragic event is a reminder that road safety must be a top priority. The Egyptian government must take immediate action to improve road conditions, enforce traffic rules strictly, and crack down on reckless driving. Furthermore, public awareness campaigns must be launched to educate drivers and pedestrians on the importance of adhering to traffic laws and safety regulations.

It is essential to invest in road infrastructure to ensure safer roads for all. Better road designs, traffic signals, and road markings can significantly reduce the risk of accidents. The government should also prioritize the construction of pedestrian bridges and sidewalks to provide safer walking conditions for pedestrians.

In addition, authorities must ensure that vehicles are regularly maintained and inspected to prevent mechanical failures that can lead to accidents. This includes checking the brakes, tires, and other vital components of the vehicle.

The public also has a role to play in promoting road safety. Drivers and pedestrians must exercise caution and be alert at all times while on the road. Drivers should avoid driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, speeding, and using mobile phones while driving. Pedestrians should use designated crosswalks and avoid distractions while walking.

In conclusion, the tragic road accident in Egypt highlights the urgent need for improved road safety measures. The government and the public must work together to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. By investing in road infrastructure, enforcing traffic rules, and promoting public awareness, we can create safer roads for all.

News Source : Reuters

Source Link :Road accident leaves 14 dead in Egypt/